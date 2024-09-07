Another new school opens this time in Staniel Cay – DPM Cooper was onhand….

Davis Gov’t opening a New School by the Day – New School with a Strong Commitment to Education ….#progress

Staniel Cay New School…

We celebrated the opening of the new school in Staniel Cay and what a beauty it is! Started in early 2017 and now 99% completed. It truly is a beauty to behold.

I cant wait to see it renamed after a worthy individual who contributed time and energy to the Staniel Cay school and Community. Special thanks to my colleagues, the Minister of Education and the Minister of Works, for getting the job done after seven long years of waiting.

As always, Mrs. Cooper delighted the children with treats, and I had the wonderful opportunity to greet many members of the community.

This school truly is the heartbeat of Staniel Cay, and I anticipate that many will return to the island as a result of this world-class facility, which promises to deliver a world-class education.#StanielCay #ExumaStrong

~ Chester Cooper DPM, MP