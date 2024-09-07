Duane Sands stuck in Lizzy awaiting CUT-YINNER-KNOW-WHAT!

DUANE SANDS SHALL BE DEFEATED BY Political POWERHOUSE Jobeth Coleby-Davis as 75% of registered voters support her in LIZZY!!! THIS ONE IS OVER!

Three mothers brought their kids to Duane Sands Back to School event while an entire community showed up at Jobeth Coleby-Davis Back-To-School event in LIzzy. THIS ONE IS OVER!

NASSAU| Michael “Waterboy” Pintard is set to finally end the political career of Party Chairman Duane “Heartless” Sands by making the decision that he will remain in Elizabeth to await the cut-ass from sitting PLP MP Jobeth Coleby Davis.

Sands wants to move out of the area after seeing the massive Back-to-School Jamboree hosted by incumbent MP Jobeth “ROCKSTAR” Coleby-DAVIS a week before school reopened.

Hundreds of constituents descended on Coleby-DAVIS’ successful event which was well organized and powerfully attended as she celebrated the bright minds of the future of the nation along with their parents.

Sands, on the other hand, called up three mothers with four kids each to take one group photo on his back to school efforts. His event was a failure!

Waterboy Pintard set to present Arinthia Komolafe in Killarney to end Former PM Hubert Minnis Career in Politics.

And now Waterboy Pintard has told Heartless Sands that he must face the music which is set to come on him at the next general elections.

Sands thought he could escape the Coleby-Davis cut-ass by seeking a nomination in safe St. Anne’s seat held by Adrian White. But that’s not happening. He also considered by getting rid of former PM Minnis in Killarney that that too would become an even better option for him as Chairman of the Party. But Pintard has blocked that option by offering Arinthia Santina Komolafe Killarney while getting set to deny Minnis a nomination.

But an even bigger surprise is coming. And we ga keep that thought for another article.

It ain’t long nah!

We report yinner decide!