WSc Chairman Trajean Jadorette General Manager Robert Deal overseeing new tank storage installations on Eleuthera.

ELEUTHERA| After carrying water for months for the Grand Bahama Port Authority, someone told Michael “WATERBIY’ Pintard he should carry water to the people of Eleuthera. But they didn’t need it. What is really needed for Waterboy Pintard to do is take up the charge for the people of Marco City and Grand Bahama at large, telling Freeport Power and the Grand Bahama Port Authority to get the electricity on and stop talking about power hikes for the people of Grand Bahama,

But back to Eleuthera. What we all know is WSC has been working closely with our sister utility company, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), to address electricity grid supply irregularities affecting water production. It is a longstanding issue which was going on when WATERBOY PINTARD WAS IN CABINET. SUCH ISSUES WERE NEVER ADDRESSED BY HIS ADMINISTRATION.

In getting solutions to the issues on Eleuthera, WSc has now installed a third generator to replace the failed plant generator, which has stabilized water services in affected areas (Tarpum Bay and Rock Sound).

Readers should note additionally, just last week, Executive Chairman Trajean Jadorette and General Manager Robert Deal landed on Eleuthera to further assess pumping stations, review infrastructure projects, and address critical plants on the island from Current Island to Bannerman Town.

The WSc leadership met with staff, stakeholders, and community leaders todiscuss progress, address concerns, and explore solutions for a sustainable water supply.

Also the public should note that water distribution for residents with tanks in Rock Sound has been ongoing, even as WSc worked to restore full service in all areas. The Corporation readily ensures consistent and reliable water supply, while focusing on infrastructure improvements and addressing underlying causes. And, as we said, these are longstanding issues which have gone unaddressed since the pandemic by Waterboy Pintard dem.

And following those visits and engagements with the residents of Eleuthera, there is real collaboration to maintain strong relationships with the community to ensure their concerns are addressed promptly.

Tell Waterboy Pintard to stop toting water for the Grand Bahama Port Authority!

