Mclean’s Town Primary School Reopens -Re-built after Dorian – Davis Gov’t on rebuilding REBRANDING MISSION… #progress

New School for the community of McLean’s Town is Grand Bahama.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — While the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training is focused on the improvement to, and in some cases the redevelopment of, schools across the nation, officials are taking a moment to savour the excitement and pride of the students and faculty at the newly reopened McLean’s Town Primary School located at the far east end of Grand Bahama Island.

Decimated in September 2019 when monster Hurricane Dorian unleashed its full wrath on the northern Bahamas, the quaint campus and school building now has a fresh, new look complete with metal roofing, hurricane impact windows and a reinforced seawall.

An added feature is the locale of the Met Office’s weather station on the school’s grounds.

In the five years since Dorian’s onslaught, students from East End had to be bussed to Freeport in order to attend classes. This meant waking up earlier than usual to make the estimated hour-long drive and getting home later than usual with the return ride. McLean’s Town is Grand Bahama’s farthest settlement to the east accessible by road.

With Monday, September 2nd, 2024 marking the first day students were able to return to a classroom in their community, Education officials via a statement Thursday, noted they were pleased to advise of the school’s reopening and acceptance of students from neighbouring areas.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell, Senator James Turner Rolle, and area Administrator Shanice Thompson were among the government officials who visited with the students and faculty to celebrate the school’s highly anticipated opening.

(Photos by Jamika Culmer)