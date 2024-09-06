DPM Cooper views the new multi-purpose Bahamas Government complex in Ragged Island

Davis Government Delivers for the people of Ragged Island…

New School for Ragged Island.

RAGGED ISLAND, The Bahamas — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper visited Ragged Island, September 5, 2024, where he viewed the new multi-purpose complex constructed to house the All-Age School and various Bahamas Government agencies.

He also greeted the Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Dr. Raymond King, who is on Ragged Island, being updated on the living conditions of RBDF marines there, and conditions on the nearby islands. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)