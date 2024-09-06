BP has some words for the Secretary General of the FNM, Serfent Rolle…

FNM SG Serfent Rolle

NASSAU| Tensions will be flying high deep inside the FNM as the Secretary General of the FNM Serfent Rolle is being considered as a candidate for the Southern Shores constituency.

Now Southern Shores is PLP and we at BP intend to keep it that way with MP and Chairman Leroy Major.

Rolle, we know, has been a washed up, wutless administrator in the party who only knows how to have it his way or the highway.

BP has some words for Rolle, who we know is a live-in home with ya mah native, one who hates women and the only time he is seen with one is when he speaks with those working inside the FNM headquarters. WE GA GET NASTY ON THIS!

Stay in ya lane, ma brother, cause we gat the FILES! We have the FILES and we await your arrival so we can share our files with the public. Yinner really believes BP DOES PLAY!

Bout you running in the Southern Shores?

Das all fa now!

We report yinner decide!