NASSAU| Members of a solid church over the hill on New Providence are upset how their priest, deeply connected to the Rainbow Coalition, is giving away limited cemetery spaces to unchurched persons connected to the RAINBOW CREW.

Members purchased a new plot of burial ground just a few years ago and that cemetery is already filled up.

Members wrote BP, stating, “We are sick and tired of this foolishness where our pastor is constantly holding funerals for NON-MEMBERS WHO ARE PART OF ‘DA RAINBOW GROUP’ and giving dem prime grave plots in the church cemetery!”

But the cleric is not listening. Another unchurched member of the Rainbow Coalition is expected to be buried this weekend and, from the announcement, the deceased will get another prime plot by the decision of the cleric.

BP is learning the Bishop is set to announce the removal of the Rainbow loving cleric to another church sometime next year. At the new church, Rainbow cleric will only have the option of offering a place for cremated individuals in the church’s memorial gardens.

