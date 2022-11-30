Another traffic fatality this time its a child…

NASSAU| Police on New Providence are investigating a traffic accident that has left a nine (9) year old male child dead.

The accident reportedly occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday 29th November 2022 off East

Street.

Preliminary reports reveal that a flatbed truck was towing a trailer west along Quakoo Street, and the child was riding his bicycle west along Quakoo Street, when the two (2) collided.

The child was taken to hospital via private vehicle where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are actively investigating and are once again appealing to members of the public to drive with due care and attention as we approach the holidays.

Additionally, police are encouraging members of the public to know where their children are at all times and to educate them on the dangers of riding their bicycles, competitively against road users.