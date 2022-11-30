A Cultural Escape for the Holidays | Rosewood Baha Mar

File photo

· Festive Mexican Posada – Tuesday, December 20

Embrace the magic of family and celebrate the spirit of the season at Rosewood Baha Mar’s Mexican Posada in Costa.

· An Evening of Island Rums – Tuesday, December 20, and Monday, December 26

Discover the spirited taste of island rums at Manor Bar to celebrate the season’s festivities. Treat your palate to delectable subtleties and storied flavors from John Watlings Distillery, surrounded by the bar’s rich chestnut hues and evocative 1900s ambiance that harkens back to the holiday traditions of yore.

· Family Movie Night – Thursday, December 22

Gather with friends and family in the whimsical Rosewood Garden and enjoy a movie night under the stars.

· Family Cocktail & Cultural Event – Friday, December 23, and Thursday, December 29

Mix and mingle with Rosewood managers while browsing our craft market for authentic Bahamian souvenirs. For those last-minute holiday gifts, discover local finds such as handmade straw bags, custom-made jewelry, conch, and wood sculptures along with chic Androsian batik prints for the home.

· Christmas Eve Storytelling – Saturday, December 24

Join Rosewood Baha Mar this Christmas Eve for a warm and cozy evening of friends and family, hot chocolate, and everyone’s favorite Swimming Pugs as they explore the islands of The Bahamas.

· Santa’s Arrival – Sunday, December 25

Enjoy photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, fun and games with all his helpers, holiday cookies, and sweets from a candy land station, and much more!

· Christmas Dinner at Café Boulud – Sunday, December 25

Join Rosewood Baha Mar in Café Boulud for a unique Christmas culinary experience, with a menu specially created by Chef Antoine to incorporate the perfect combination of traditional French flavors and the warmth of the holiday.

· Christmas Dinner at Costa – Sunday, December 25

Join Rosewood Baha Mar in Costa for a unique Christmas culinary experience, with a menu specially created by Chef Juan to incorporate the perfect combination of traditional Mexican flavors and the warmth of the holiday.

· Junkanoo Dance Class – Wednesday, December 28

Step out of your comfort zone and dance like nobody’s watching in Rosewood Baha Mar’s Festive Junkanoo dance class. Immerse yourself in Bahamian culture and tradition at this family-friendly event which is sure to put smiles on the faces of all who join.

NEW YEAR’S EXPERIENCES

· New Year’s Eve Dinner – Saturday, December 31

Celebrate with family & friends as you send off 2022 and welcome the New Year. Come and bask in the ambiance of great entertainment by a live band and Rosewood Baha Mar’s very own electrifying local junkanoo rush out, while counting down to watch the fireworks on the beach. Featuring fresh, rich flavors of the islands, set against an idyllic tropical landscape of The Bahamas, this will be a New Year’s Eve dinner guests will never forget.

· Saint-Sylvestre Celebration – Saturday, December 31

Join Rosewood Baha Mar as they celebrate an idyllic end to 2022 with the feast day of Saint-Sylvestre at Cafe Boulud, complete with a specially curated menu showcasing the most indulgent French cuisine. Paired with wine hand-selected by Rosewood’s Head Sommelier, guests will certainly enter the new year in style.

· New Beginnings Sunrise Yoga – Sunday, January 1

Wake up with the sun and start anew in 2023 with the recentering force of sunrise yoga.