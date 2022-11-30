ANOTHER ROLLOVER IN THE CAPITAL…

Vehicle rolls over and driver taken to hospital.

NASSAU| BAHAMAS Press is warning motorists to be careful on the busy streets across the country and drive with due care and attention.

We are reporting another vehicle rollover through a side street off Dowdswell Street.

The driver is shake-up and had to be transported to hospital via ambulance. Last night a 9-year-old child collided with a flatbed truck on Quakoo Street. That child died in hospital a short while later.

GRAND Bahama has had three fatalities since Sunday, Eleuthera another and another two occurred in Andros and Acklins in just over the past week.

Be careful on the streets!

We reporting yinner deciding!