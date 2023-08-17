Bahamas Upset and beats Argentina 101 – 88

Bahamas upsets world number 4 Argentina 101 – 88 to win group A and move on the the Semi Finals of the Pre-Olympic Qualifiers.

Eric Gordon – 24 Points 3 Assists

Deandre Ayton – 22 points 15 Rebounds 3 Blocks

Buddy Hield – 23 Points 5 Rebounds 3 Assists

Travis Munnings – 20 Points 4 Rebounds.

Prime Minister Davis weighed in on the upset as he congratulated team Bahamas.

PM Davis wrote, “Today, every member of Team Bahamas showed what it means to play with heart and determination. Taking down Argentina is no small feat. From every steal, rebound, shot, and assist, the entire team shined. We’re bursting with pride back home. Let’s carry this momentum into the Semi Finals!”

bahamas #bahamasbasketball #242totheworld🌎🇧🇸