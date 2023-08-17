Sidney Cooper another serial rapist set for release from the Department of Corrections…

Serial rapist Sidney Cooper, 47

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning that known serial rapist and sex beast, who will rape ya mah if he could, Sidney Cooper, 47, is scheduled for release from The Department of Corrections after serving his time for multiple offenses.

The pervert has been charged with many sexual crimes over the years. His last known address was in the Amos Street area of The Grove.

In 2019 he was charged and arrested after his sex crimes against an 18-year-old girl. In 2016 he was charged with launching a sexual attack on a child and a policewoman. His record of multiple sex crimes goes back to 2000 and has gone on record claiming he cannot help himself.

Cooper is sick; with his victims being old/ VERYOLD women and young women.

Bahamas Press warns the citizenry to be on HIGH ALERT where ever you see this SEX BEAST!

WATCH YA DAUGHTERS and protect ya grammy dem!

YINNER HAS BEEN WARNED!