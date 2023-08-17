Three to be ordained into the Anglican diaconate

Anglican Church set to ordain three new deacons.

NASSAU| The Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands will ordain three into the diaconate by the end of the month.

John Pinder will be ordained on Monday, August 28 at Christ the King Church, while Howard Bethel and Rondeno Rolle will be ordained on Thursday, August 31 at St. Andrew’s Church in George Town, Exuma.

All ordinations are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Pinder, the son of Olive and Bruce Pinder, grew up in Christ the King.

Bethel is the son of Barbara and Howard Bethel Sr.

Rolle is the son of Perry Brice and the late Carol Brice and Glen Rolle.

The three ordinands graduated from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus with Bachelor of Arts in Theology, and from Codrington College.