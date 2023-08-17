Male was caught bonking a teen boy in front of a Palmdale Funeral Home!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Bahamian Police arrested Mario McPhee Jr, 24, after he was caught having sex with a 14-year-old male child. Well here is another serious report you will find nowhere else but on Bahamas Press!

Police caught McPhee and the kid in the back seat bold naked – GET THIS – in the front of a funeral home in home in Palmdale.

And if that was not already enough McPhee’s cellphone was loaded with naked images of the child. which is an international Criminal Offense.

McPhee had charges read over him for having sex with a child along with possession of sexual images of a minor. He was granted $9,500 bail and warned to do not to make any contact with the minor.

The accused is also ordered to sign into the Fox Hill Police Station. Watch how the secret societies around here sweep this matter under that big dutty rug in the Bahamas.

