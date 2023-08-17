DENGUE ADVISORY ISSUED BY MINISTRY AFTER CASES CONFIRMED

A mosquito

STATEMENT: The Ministry of Health & Wellness confirms that three (3) positive cases of Dengue Fever were recorded in New Providence. There was no reported travel history among the cases

identified, and all parties have been treated and successfully recovered.

Dengue Fever is a viral illness, spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, commonly found

in and around living spaces such as residences and businesses. This mosquito lives and

multiplies in objects which harbor standing water including tires, buckets, derelict vehicles, old appliances, bottles and bottle caps.

Persons are encouraged to cover water storage receptacles, check potted plants and bromeliads for standing water, and ensure screens at doors and windows are intact.

Although this mosquito can bite at any time it is more active shortly after dawn and before dusk. To protect oneself, despite the heat, persons are encouraged to wear long-sleeved shirts and long trousers of light materials and stay hydrated. The public is further advised to use approved mosquito repellants containing DEET, Icaridin, or IR3535, and according to the product’s instructions.

Symptoms of Dengue Fever include headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, aches and

pains such as eye pain – typically behind the eyes, muscle, bone and joint pain. Persons

experiencing fever and two or more of these symptoms should see a health care provider.

The National Communicable Disease Surveillance Unit (NSU), in collaboration with the

Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS), has been actively monitoring this

situation and has instituted preventive mosquito breeding measures. Regularly scheduled fogging continues as weather permits.