Bahamian preacher turned pop/rap artist in Atlanta arrested for defrauding a woman of her savings….

file photo

ATLANTA| Bahamas Press is learning a pastor from the Bahamas turned rap artist in Atlanta has landed himself on the wrong side of the law.

BP is learning the prophet turned pop artist is accused of scamming an elderly woman of funds following her husband’s burial.

The preacher turned rapper moved to the US to organize a church and later resided in Florida. But, after moving to Atlanta, the preacher started holding concerts in the club with backup dancers. WHAT IS THIS?!

The relatives of the widow stepped in to stop the ex-preacher from cleaning out the grieving woman. BP is following this report and so far no release date has been listed for the ex-preacher turned rapper!

We report yinner decide!