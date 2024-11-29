By Deandrea Hamilton

Haiti, November 20, 2024 – Four Bahamian men were on Tuesday November 19, arrested by the Haitian National Police reportedly caught with illegal drugs in Cap Haitien, near Labadee.

A source close to the case informed Magnetic Media that the four were caught on their way back to the port, stopped in a vehicle and arrested with marijuana and cocaine, allegedly in their possession.

Photographs of the contraband and the suspects were provided, however identities were not readily available to accompany this report.

Currently, commercial flights from The Bahamas are suspended following an FAA ban on passenger flights into the Republic after at least two airliners were fired upon by gang members; a crew member of a Spirit airline flight was injured.

It is believed these men entered Haiti by boat and were returning to that vessel when they were busted.