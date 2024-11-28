Former Cabinet Minister fled to Canada – hiding deep in the woods – after two generals known to him were arrested and indicted in New York…

Boy, this ga be longgggg!

Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis. A file photo of that plane which illegally landed at the Congo Town, Andros airport where an officer who was the bodyguard of a former PM offloaded drugs!

NASSAU| A former Cabinet Minister deep inside the fired Minnis Cabinet has fled the country and relocated in North America, according to sources deep on that side of the world.

Bahamas Press was tracking the former MP and and Cabinet Minister, who we believe is at the centre of a federal investigation now in New York which suggested a politician was named by cop now under arrest and indicted.

This week a federal indictment by the United States District Court Southern District of New York said Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis, one of eleven Bahamians charged in the case, said a political figure, would authorise the assistance and involvement of Bahamian law enforcement officials –– including armed RBPF officers –– in facilitating and ensuring cocaine shipments…” Meanwhile there is no evidence confirming if any funds (2 million) were ever exchanged.

From his communication to Parliament PM Philip Davis KC said, “These are not isolated incidents or random breaches of conduct. The indictment paints a picture of deliberate actions, of people using their positions of authority not to defend our nation but to enable criminal networks to thrive. For years, as we fought to keep our borders secure, the very institutions meant to safeguard our sovereignty were compromised. This revelation strikes at the core of who we are as a nation.”

According to the investigators the investigation began in earnest around May of 2021 when the Minnis Government was in office and before a change in the high command of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

It proved that Curtis, along with others who were being tracked and monitored, committed serious threats to the National Security of the US. We at BP say they were also treasonous and deadly acts against every citizen of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas by the group.

We know the former Cabinet Minister who could be at the centre of these allegations has moved deep into a small town in Canada and, following the revelations now before the world, could be glued to the toilet.

At least three of the men indicted (Chief Supt. Curtis) are diehard members of the Free National Movement and two others connected as generals to two former Cabinet Ministers (one being the Minister now hiding in Canada).

Now yinner should know BP by now. Why rush a good story when there are many peels to this orange to be told in the days and weeks to come?

Bahamas Press teams in New York and Nassau recall at least two illegal drug landings (one in MICAL and another at the Congo Town airport back in February, 2023). In both cases two senior police officers (one an Assistant Superintendent of Police) were caught by investigators unlawfully accessing those aircrafts before getting caught moving the drugs. One of the men was a bodyguard for a former Prime Minister of the country! Yinner think we forget that, eh?

And just last month on Sunday, 27th of October, a DEA and DEU officers tracked plane traveling from South America which crashed in bushes near Ragged Island. The two passengers’ charred remains were unidentified at the time of the crash as their twin-engine plane did not have any flight plan filed. WHAT IS THIS?! All these pieces are now coming together.

Sources tell us the former Cabinet Minister now at the centre of these developments was to return to the capital for the holidays. But, from the looks of things, he might not be returning home anytime soon.

