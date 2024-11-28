PM Davis sat down shared a Thanksgiving meal with those supported by Great Commission Ministries Bahamas

PM Davis sharing a hug as he had lunch at the Grand Commission Ministers Bahamas feeding programme.

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Davis KC and Minister Michael Halkitis set down with persons who are daily supported by the feeding programme of the Grand Commission Ministers Bahamas.

The PM shared this Thanksgiving Day, “as we come together to give thanks, let us remember that true gratitude lies in sharing and uplifting those in need. Together, let’s create a stronger, more compassionate Bahamas.”

The Rockstar PM served meals, greeted persons and sat down with members of the public as they enjoyed a well prepared Thanksgiving meal.

The feeding programme is organized by Mr and Mrs Walter Henchell.

