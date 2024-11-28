A Time Capsule sealed at Fort Charlotte for 25 years

HE Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, Governor General; Her Excellency Leslia Miller-Brice, Chair of the National Independence Secretariat; and Lindsay Thompson, Coordinator of the National Time Capsule Project pose with students.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — In a Post-50th Independence Anniversary activity, the National Independence Secretariat sealed a time capsule filled with items that reflect pertinent aspects of Bahamian history.



On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, a Concealment Ceremony was held at Fort Charlotte just above Clifford Park – the grounds where the country’s Independence was ushered in on July 10, 1973.



The concealment was witnessed by Her Excellency the Most Honourable Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, Governor General.



Also present were the Hon. Alfred Sears, Minister of Immigration and National Insurance; Commodore Raymond King, Commander, Royal Bahamas Defence Force; Her Excellency Leslia Miller-Brice, Chair of the National Independence Secretariat; and members of the Local Organizing Committee, students and other guests.



The students accompanied Royal Bahamas Defence Force Rangers and Royal Bahamas Police Force Cadets in a procession ending with placing the capsule, draped with the Bahamian Flag, in the specially-built tomb.



“This ceremony marks a monumental chapter in our nation’s story as we preserve our history and legacy for future generations to observe and learn about our identity and our values,” said the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training who delivered remarks on behalf of Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, KC.

The project was a dream envisioned by the National Independence Secretariat — to bury Time Capsules on each Island to preserve historical elements today, for the generations of tomorrow.



The New Providence Time Capsule includes 71 items of historical, educational, cultural, and sentimental value. This includes a copy of The Constitution, geographical fact sheets, photographs of our leaders, and snapshots of historic buildings, samples of passports, newspaper clippings, Bahamian cookbooks, and wish lists from the youth. The items were meticulously wrapped in acid-free, archival materials for their preservation.



“Each time capsule (nation-wide) is a mosaic of who we are, preserved with precision and care under the guidance of experts from the Smithsonian Institute, the Department of Archives, and the Antiquities, Monuments & Museums Corporation,” said Mrs Hanna-Martin.



“In every corner of our beloved nation, communities answered the call. Committees were formed. Historic treasures were gathered. And with great care, these items were wrapped and packed to be sealed away for 25 years, waiting to be unveiled during our Diamond Jubilee Anniversary,” she said.

Across the islands, these capsules find their homes in locations of significance, and uniqueness of geographical landscapes.



“Each site is a symbol of Bahamian heritage. Each capsule is a bridge connecting the past, present, and future,” said the minister.



She noted that none of this would have been possible without the tireless efforts of the National Independence Secretariat and a dedicated team of visionaries.



“Permit me to extend special thanks to Permanent Secretary Jack Thompson; Her Excellency Leslia Miller-Brice, Chair of the National Independence Secretariat; Lindsay Thompson, Coordinator of the National Time Capsule Project; and the many others whose dedication made this vision a reality.



“Their labor of love ensures that decades from now, when these capsules are unearthed, future generations will see not just artifacts, but a vibrant tapestry of our culture, our spirit, and our journey as a people,” said the minister as she quoted the prime minister’s speech.



“Today, we celebrate history in the making. Let us stand proud as Bahamians, knowing that we are leaving behind a legacy that boldly and unequivocally says: “We were here, we mattered, and we thrived,” she said.

National Independence Secretariat Chair Mrs Brice also reflected on the historical importance of time capsule concealment ceremony, the contents, as reflections of “our time, symbols of our achievements, traditions and aspirations”.

“Within this capsule lies a special note to the 75th independence anniversary planning committee, urging them to honour their sacrifices and triumphs of our journey while continuing to build a Bahamas worthy of those who will come after us,” she said.

“As we seal this capsule today, we also seal within it the stories of our founding fathers, suffragettes, the joy of our accomplishments and the dreams we carry for the future.”