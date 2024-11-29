Ms. Cordell Frazier is appointed Director of Public Prosecutions in ceremonies at Government House

Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, Governor-General (r) and Ms. Cordell Frazier.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, Governor-General, presented the Instrument of Appointment to Ms. Cordell Frazier, as Director of Public Prosecutions, in a ceremony, November 28, 2024 at Government House.

Pictured at the event are family, friends, and dignitaries including Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Hon. Ryan Pinder who gave Remarks; Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder; Former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham; and Former Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal Sir Michael Barnett. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)