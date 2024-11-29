Ms. Cordell Frazier is appointed Director of Public Prosecutions in ceremonies at Government House

Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, Governor-General (r) and Ms. Cordell Frazier.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, Governor-General, presented the Instrument of Appointment to Ms. Cordell Frazier, as Director of Public Prosecutions, in a ceremony, November 28, 2024 at Government House. 

Pictured at the event are family, friends, and dignitaries including Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Hon. Ryan Pinder who gave Remarks; Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder; Former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham; and Former Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal Sir Michael Barnett.    (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)

MS. CORDELL FRAZIER INSTRUMENT OF APPOINTMENT AS DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC PROSECUTIONS BY HER EXCELLENCY THE MOST HON. DAME CYNTHIA A. PRATT, ON, GCMG, GOVERNOR GENERAL. 28th November 2024. By Anthon Thompson

