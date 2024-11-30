Union President Latonya Symonette rejected by the GAMING BOARD!

Defeated Union at he Gaming Board.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning tonight Latonya Symonettte, President of The Bahamas Public Sector and Health Professionals Union, was rejected by her own colleagues at the Gaming Board.

Symonette challenged Kimsley Ferguson in the last BPSU elections and lost. Since losing she has started her own union in a quest for power and control of members of opposition rivals.

Readers should know Symonette was banned from the casinos, but, yet, wants to represent the Gaming Board staff? How ya do that?

A troubled employee with a troubled past and no one really wants to work with her deep inside the Board.

She is a member of da Mattie Nottage Church and says that she is on an assignment to rule and lead the people. WELL, WHAT IS THIS?

With a pretty face and her manipulative ways, Symonette will do whatever it takes to seize power. But the Gaming Board Employees who know her well said today, IN DA NAME OF JESUS, WE rebuke you satan!

Now Symonette is not alone. She is being aided by a (ZERO BJC) senior manager and his three lap dogs!

The three lap dogs are often seen walking behind the Senior manager, as if they cannot think for themselves! THEY ARE WEAK-WEAK MEN!

BETWEEN ALL FOUR OF THE PACK TOGETHER, THEY CAN’T PRODUCE A SINGLE BGC CERTIFICATE! WHAT IS DIS?!

Symonette should know that the Senior Manager double-crossed her. He pretended to support her, but was secretly telling staff not to vote for her. She should have known that he could not be trusted!

What is the saddest part is how desperate and dishonest this Symonette gal was in a bold attempt to deceive workers. Online she lists her position as Regulatory Affairs Manager at the Gaming Board (A POST THAT DOES NOT EXIST AT THE BOARD). She is actually a Senior Inspector. She lied to TSA Agents at the airport telling them that she went to law school, YEAH, RIGHT! Another “Crackerjack Lawyer” where the prize inside the box was that she passed the bar!

The staff on Grand Bahama was not listening to Symonette either. She bought them lunch (the staff ate the food) and then told her at the polls to get from here!

In the end she lost her bid to take over the Gaming Board Union.

GOOD RIDDANCE!

