BAMSI & Holy Trinity Church – Pop-Up Market & Bahamian Artisan Show on Saturday￼

Pictured: Senator the Hon. Tyrel Young speaking to the members of the media. (BIS Photo/Mark Ford)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Executive Chairman of the Bahamas Agriculture & Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), Senator the Hon. Tyrel Young announced the staging of a Pop-Up Market & Bahamian Artisan Show for Saturday, 30th April, 2022.

The event will be held in conjunction with the Church of the Most Holy Trinity in Stapledon Gardens. The Senator said the event will be a platform for local farmers and artisans to display their products.

The event will feature livestock exhibitions, live entertainment and live cooking demonstrations. The Senator noted that there will also be opportunities for scholarships to BAMSI.