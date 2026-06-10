BP Congratulates UB FREEPORT CAMPUS TOP STUDENT DESIREE RUSSELL

Desiree Russell

FREEPORT| Desiree Russell is a proud Class of 2026 graduate of the University of The Bahamas North, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work.

She previously completed an Associate Degree in Law and Criminal Justice, demonstrating her commitment to understanding and serving individuals, families, and communities through both legal and social service perspectives.

Throughout her academic career, Desiree developed a strong interest in advocacy, community engagement, social justice, and supporting vulnerable populations. Her studies provided her with knowledge and practical skills in case management, human behavior, crisis intervention, grief and loss, gerontology, and ethical social work practice.

As a dedicated and compassionate professional, Desiree is passionate about empowering individuals and helping them overcome challenges while promoting positive change within communities. Her educational background has equipped her with strong communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills