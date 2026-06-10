NINETY FOREIGN NATIONALS REMOVED IN ENFORCEMENT OPERATIONS

Deportation flight out of LPIA.

New Providence – Today, the Deportation and Removal Units successfully executed deportation orders, resulting in the removal of seventy-one (71) Haitian nationals and three (3) Cuban nationals.

The first group, consisting of nine Haitian males, departed New Providence at 9:04 a.m. aboard a LeAir flight bound for Cap-Haitien, Haiti. A second group of sixty-two Haitian nationals, comprising forty-nine males and thirteen females, departed at 9:22 a.m. aboard a Bahamasair flight, also bound for Cap-Haitien.

This afternoon, a separate removal exercise resulted in the departure of three Cuban females from New Providence at 3:29 p.m. en route to Havana, Cuba.

Additionally, between June 6 and June 8, sixteen (16) foreign nationals were removed as follows:

 12 Haitians

 2 Jamaicans

 1 Venezuelan

 1 American

All standard health and safety protocols were strictly observed to ensure the well-being of both officers and deportees.

These enforcement activities form part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with immigration laws and regulations. The Department remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages members of the public to report suspected immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.