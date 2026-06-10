Finance Minister Michael Halkitis Addresses Budget Commentary on Public Procurement

Minister of Finance Michael Halkitis in Second Reading for Annual Budget 2026-2027, June 8 2026, in the House of Assembly

NASSAU, The Bahamas – While addressing the topic of budget commentary, on June 8, 2026, Minister of Finance the Hon. Michael Halkitis noted that the Government was aware that there had been some public discussion and even criticism regarding the public procurement practices, including suggestions that procedures were being misused or bypassed.

“While we accept the observations, we must understand that procurement is not static,” Minister Halkitis said during his remarks on the Second Reading for the Annual Budget 2026/2027, in the House of Assembly. “It is a system that evolves over time.”

“Therefore, strengthening processes, improving transparency, and building capacity are ongoing efforts that require time, discipline, and continuous reform,” he added.

Minister Halkitis pointed out that it was also important to recognise that strengthening procurement was not only about systems: it was about “people, capacity, and professionalism”.

He said: “And, so, over the past year, I can advise that 60 public servants from various government agencies have attained Level II certification from the internationally-recognised Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply. A further three officers have completed the Level IV Diploma programme within the past fifteen months.”

Minister Halkitis added: “Thirty participants from government and the private sector completed an Inter-American Development Bank–supported course on preparing bidding documents; and another thirty public officers participated in training on best practices for evaluating vendor proposals.”

Those initiatives, he stated, ensured that procurement decisions are not only transparent, but also “technically rigorous, fair, and aligned with international standards”.

“And we are continuing this work,” Minister Halkitis said.

He added: “Planned initiatives for the upcoming 2026/2027 year include procurement workshops focused on Family Island vendors and increasing women’s participation; the establishment of a multi-stakeholder consultative group; and the creation of a public service career path for procurement professionals.”

Minister Halkitis announced that his Ministry would, in short order, undertake a comprehensive operational assessment of the procurement system, covering the period 2021 to 2026.

“It is envisaged that this report will provide valuable insights into areas where improvements can be made to enhance the existing procurement platform, and will guide the development of policies to further strengthen the system,” he stated.

Minister Halkitis noted that public procurement operated within clearly-defined categories, including open competitive bidding, restricted tendering, and, in limited circumstances, sole tender or direct awards.

“Competitive bidding remains the standard approach, ensuring fairness, transparency, and broad participation,” he said. “Sole-tender awards, on the other hand, are permitted only under specific and clearly defined conditions such as urgency, technical constraints, or where there is only a single qualified provider.”

“The existence of these categories is not new,” Minister Halkitis added. “What is new is the level of transparency and oversight now applied to them.”

He pointed out that public procurement in The Bahamas had undergone “a significant transformation” in recent years.

“What we are seeing today is not a system standing still, but one that is evolving, improving, and becoming more transparent with each step forward,” Minister Halkitis said.

He added: “Through the Government’s eProcurement system, we now have a centralised, digital, and traceable record of procurement activity across Government. Contracts are no longer opaque or fragmented, they are captured, monitored, and open to scrutiny. Since July 2024, for the first time in history, the Government has been publishing monthly public procurement notices on its website. These notices provide detailed information on the procurement of goods, works, and services across ministries and agencies.”

Those reports, Minister Halkitis stated, had been published “every single month, without interruption”.

“This means that procurement activity is no longer occasional or selective in its disclosure: it is consistent, systematic, and transparent,” he said.

Minister Halkitis went further to state that, between September 2021 and that date of his presentation in the House of Assembly, approximately 8,000 procurement opportunities had been awarded, with a total value of approximately $1.39 billion.

“The majority of these contracts have been directed toward infrastructure, supporting the construction and repair of roads, government buildings, bridges and docks in the Family Islands, as well as airport terminals and runways,” he said.

Minister Halkitis added that that was not just a statistic.

“This is real economic activity flowing into the Bahamian economy,” he said.

Minister Halkitis continued: “When we examine the structure of these awards, an important point emerges: 29 large contracts, valued above $2.5 million, totaling approximately $569 million, approved by Cabinet; 182 medium contracts, between $400,000 and $2.5 million, totaling approximately $155 million, approved by the Procurement Board; and nearly 7,800 smaller contracts, under $400,000, totaling approximately $66 million, approved at the Ministry level.”

He noted that the overwhelming majority of opportunities, by number, were smaller contracts, meaning more access for small and medium-sized Bahamian businesses.

Minister Halkitis stated that there was an even more important point that must be emphasized.

“Of the approximately $1.39 billion in contracts awarded, over $1.36 billion has gone to Bahamian companies,” he said. “This represents more than 98 percent of total procurement spending remaining right here in The Bahamas.”

“By contrast, less than 2 percent has gone to foreign firms,” he added. “This means when this Government spends, it is Bahamian businesses that benefit.”