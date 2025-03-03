Braveconomics set to drive prices down!

Egg prices are going down.

PM DAVIS: The Ministry of Agriculture has partnered with SuperValue to bring the price of eggs down to $3.79 per dozen. These lower prices will help Bahamians afford more at check-out, and it’s just one part of the important work underway. The Golden Yolk project is already releasing eggs on the market and as they scale up with a new egg-laying house and feed mill, we will truly be changing how we produce eggs locally here in The Bahamas.

Thank you to Minister Jomo Campbell and his team for getting this done.