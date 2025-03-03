Work in The Bahamas Trade Commission launched last year to drive pricing down in the country!

Supervalue reduce eggs with new source.

Last year, The Bahamas Trade Commission launched the National Trade Diversification Program, a nationwide initiative to encourage retailers, wholesalers, and importers to expand their sourcing beyond traditional markets. By diversifying supply chains, businesses can access more competitive pricing, ensuring cost savings that benefit Bahamian consumers.

As part of this program, we have been working closely with small and medium-sized businesses to facilitate bulk purchasing from various jurisdictions, further enhancing their ability to secure the best prices. We are pleased to see Super Value and other local retailers taking decisive steps to embrace trade diversification, answering our call to explore new supplier markets. The recent reduction in the cost of eggs is a prime example of how this strategy can yield tangible benefits—and one that can be replicated across other products and industries.

We encourage all businesses to consider diversifying their sourcing strategies to enhance competitiveness and consumer affordability. The Bahamas Trade Commission stands ready to assist businesses in identifying international suppliers and navigating trade opportunities. For support, businesses can reach us at trade@bahamas.gov.bs.