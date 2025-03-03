Catholics are mourning the sudden passing of Mr Reuben A. Fox

Mr Reuben A. Fox

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of a faithful dedicated member of St. Francis Catholic Cathedral.

Mr Reuben A. Fox was found unresponsive at home early this morning. It is believed he may have suffered a cardiac arrest. He was found dead by his domestic worker.

He was just at worship services this past weekend. Fox served as an usher at the Cathedral, and he was active in the Men’s Group.

Fox was a businessman. He will be missed.

To his family and wider church family we at BP extend our deep condolences.

May he rest in peace.