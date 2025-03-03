8 HAITIAN NATIONALS APPREHENDED IN GRAND CAY OPERATION

Grand Cay, Abaco – On March 3, Immigration Officers from the Enforcement Unit in Grand Bahama, in collaboration with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and the Bahamas Customs & Excise Department, conducted a joint operation on Grand Cay, Abaco, commencing at 12:00 a.m.

As a result of this operation, seven (7) Haitian males and one (1) Haitian female were apprehended and subsequently transported to Freeport, Grand Bahama, for processing. Additionally, a Jamaican national was apprehended in Freeport after being found in violation of immigration laws for overstaying his visitor’s time.

These individuals are expected to appear before the Magistrate’s Court this week to answer various immigration-related charges. The public is reminded that the Department of Immigration remains committed to enforcing the Statute Laws of The Bahamas and ensuring compliance with all immigration regulations.