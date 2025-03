New Road paving on South Bimini.

BIMINI| The Davis Government is right now paving road corridors on South Bimini. Since BP was a child the roads in South Bimini was left unkept and in ruins.

Today Davis’ commitment to the people of Bimini are being kept. Ministry of Works headed by Clay Sweeting is right now on the ground smoothing the roads with new fresh asphalt.

Now this is good news as Biminites waited for this for a long time. By 2026 Bimini will have New Roads and a New Airport. Now that is what we call PROGRESS!