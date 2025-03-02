MIN. HALKITIS: CYBER SECURITY IS “A KEY PILLAR OF ECONOMIC STABILITY” – CIRT-BS AND INDUSTRY EXPERTS UNITE AT ALIV BUSINESS CYBER SECURITY SUMMIT

Minister Michael Halkitis addessing the Summit.

NASSAU, The Bahamas—Cyber security experts, government officials, and industry leaders convened at the ALIV Business Cyber Security Summit on 20 February 2025, to address the growing cyber threats facing businesses and national infrastructure across the country. Under the theme “Securing the Future: Navigating Cyber Challenges in Business”, the summit fostered critical discussions on cyber resilience, AI and ransomware threats, national security, and data protection.

Delivering welcome remarks, Min. of Economic Affairs, Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis, emphasised the urgent need to prioritise cyber security as a foundation for economic growth and national security. Min. Halkitis shared, “Cyber security is not merely a technical concern. It is a national priority and a key pillar of economic stability and growth. As we advance digital transformation, managing cyber risks is essential to protecting businesses, critical infrastructure, and national security,” said Minister Halkitis.

Citing a World Bank report, he highlighted that the Caribbean region faces annual cyber-related losses amounting to $90 billion, reinforcing the magnitude of the threat and the need for immediate action. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening cyber security through The National Cyber Security Strategy and the National Computer Incident Response Team of The Bahamas (CIRT-BS).

Strengthening National Cyber Resilience Through Collaboration

Sametria McKinney, Director of CIRT-BS, presented on “The State of Cyber security in the Bahamas”, emphasising the significance of public-private partnerships in building national resilience against cyber threats.

Ms. McKinney praised ALIV Business for spearheading this crucial event, stating, “I am thrilled to see the ALIV Business Cyber security Summit bringing together key stakeholders to strengthen our collective cyber security posture. Public-private partnerships are essential in building national resilience, and this event is a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing the evolving cyber threats we face.” Ms. McKinney also expressed optimism about the growing commitment to cyber security in The Bahamas, calling it “a promising sign for the future of cyber security in The Bahamas.”

The collaboration between numerous key stakeholders in the space reflects a unified effort to address cyber security threats in The Bahamas and reinforced the need for continued investments in cyber security awareness to protect the nation’s digital future.

For additional information on CIRT-BS or to report an incident, please visit www.cirt.bs. Connect with CIRT-BS on social media using the handle, cirt_bs.