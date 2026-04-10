Certified Psycho Magistrate MUST GO! #jungalissjustice

Nassau| Everyone is calling for the powers that be to remove the Sandilands patient from the role of magistrate.

The magistrate is the wife of a former court official and she has been a menace.

The certified psycho has been giving out unreasonable sentences and has appeared to be delaying the bail of many Bahamian citizens unjustly.

We at Bahamas Press have been trying to hold back because of the love we have for her husband as we loved his first wife who has gone on to be with the Lord. We pray for him daily because he didn’t realize he replaced a classy wife with a Bain Town jungliss, who could never walk in the shoes of the first wife.

We are asking the powers that be, those with decent fair judicial authority, to remove this physo immediately as she has become drunk with power and is the dumbest magistrate on the bench.

We are grateful to our decent chief magistrate Ancella Evans, who hasn’t been sending her any cases of notoriety or any cases where deep intellect needs to be exercised, but her time needs to come to an end around here.

We are asking the former senior court official to please run from this crazy lunatic as he could do so much better than her.

The court official has evicted his son and two of his sisters in order to appease this crazy lunatic. Something cannot be right with this.

We ga report and someone must decide!