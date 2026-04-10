Magistrate may be taking out frustration because of breakdown in her marriage….. #jungalissjustice

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NASSAU| We at Bahamas Press urge the good Chief Justice and Chief Magistrate two DECENT citizens in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas to please remove the “dunce” magistrate due to lack of capacity to make sound decisions as she is obviously having a psychotic breakdown.

Lawyers from all over the Bahamas have decided to boycott the upstairs court in Nassau Street due to the jungliss style of running a kangaroo court.

Unfortunately she has been punishing unfairly all defendants who come before her and, after our investigations and information coming to our news desk, we have found out the source.

There is friction in her rocky marriage as her husband, who has been embarrassed a few state functions by the monkey-looking wife, has had enough of her psychotic ways and is trying to find a way out.

The jungsliss wife has caused the husband to ostracize ALL of his good family, and get this, he has already sought legal counsel quietly to get out of his marriage as the high powered white knight firm that he consults for is on its guard to fire a nuclear bomb at the mental patient magistrate.

We have reason to believe that the end of the psychic games played on the husband is near, and we at BP hopes it is over before election day!

The husband comes from such a decent, wonderful and upstanding family who has contributed to the building up of the nation. He has left many to wonder how the hell he get with this Bold and Bellicose “Babbit”?

Since the friction in the marriage and the husband finally putting his foot down, the silly psycho magistrate has been taking out her frustrations on all lawyers, defendants and and court complex staff as she has the intellectual capability of a dry rock; turning into powder!

We at BP express our concerns to all the interests of justice. We are begging and appealing to our upstanding Chief Justice and the upstanding Chief Magistrate to please get rid of the spoil little monkey soiling the seat in the Magistrate Court!

A word to the wise is sufficient!

We report and yinner decide!