PM Philip Davis KC touched down on The Berry Islands

PM Philip Davis and Minister Hanna Martin with students of R N Gomez All Age School.

By PM Hon. Philip Davis KC

This past Thursday, I visited RN Gomez All Age in the Berry Islands and spent time with students as they had breakfast before class, beginning their day without worry. Just ready to learn.

Behind every one of those students is a family working hard, hoping their child has every opportunity to do better, go further, and dream bigger.

That’s why the National School Breakfast Programme matters.

And we’re not stopping here. We’re going to expand it, because every child deserves that same strong start.