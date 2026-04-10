PM DAVIS: WE DELIVERED 325 MEASURES FROM “BLUEPRINT FOR CHANGE”

NASSAU| The Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip Davis, stated that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government has implemented a significant portion of its agenda, noting that out of 387 commitments under the “Blueprint for Change,” 325 have been completed or are in progress.

In his address, Davis said these results are proof of the government’s commitment to the country’s development and stability.

“My friends, this evening you heard some of the key highlights of what the Progressive Party offers as a platform for governance if we are granted a second term,” Davis said. “It is not perfect, but we have lifted the country out of the multiple crises we faced and put us on a path of growth and positive national development.”

He urged citizens to carefully review the programs of political parties and make an informed decision.

“When they come asking for your vote, ask them, what is your plan? Do they have the credibility to deliver on that plan?” Davis said.

The Prime Minister also outlined key priorities for the next term, including improvements in education and healthcare, strengthening security, and building a stronger and fairer economy with a focus on affordable housing, food, and energy.

He concluded by calling on citizens to choose stability and progress in the May 12 elections.

“My friends, choose wisely. Choose opportunity. Choose growth. Choose education. Choose better healthcare. Choose progress,” Davis said.