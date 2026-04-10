Traffic Fatality Reported on Collins Avenue

NASSAU| Police is reporting tonight a traffic fatality on 3rd Terrance hill on Collins Avenue. Police report the death of just one victim in this incident.

The fatality occurred just near CG ATLANTIC offices. Bahamas Press does not have the name of the victim at this time of the update.

We understand a female driver of a red 2009 Honda Civic was traveling south on Collins Avenue where a male pedestrian was struck and ended on the back trunk of the vehicle. The victim who is believed to be in his 60s was walking east to west along the street.

We advise once again all motorist to pay attention when operating a vehicle. Do not drink and drive. Do not text and drive. Slow down and drive within the speed limits.

We report yinner decide!