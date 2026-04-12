PINTARD BAGGED DAVIS TO “RING THE BELL” AND NOW IS COMPLAINING THAT PM IS “STEPPING OFF THE JOB”

NASSAU| For months, Michael Pintard has stood on nearly every available platform, challenging Prime Minister Philip Davis to stop stalling, dissolve Parliament, and “ring the bell” for an early election.

But now that the bell has finally rung, with the Prime Minister calling the election for May 12th, months ahead of the October deadline, the FNM’s tune has undergone a sudden and jarring key change.

From “Ring the Bell” to “Too Soon”

Addressing supporters yesterday, Pintard accused Prime Minister Davis of “stepping off the job” by calling the election early. He argued that the government should have remained in session to address national issues rather than seeking a new mandate.

“If the government was serious about addressing national issues, it would have completed another legislative session,” Pintard argued, framing the early call as an abdication of duty.

For political observers, the irony is hard to miss. To the average voter, it raises a glaring question: How can an election be “overdue” on Monday and “too early” on Tuesday?

A Sign of Fear or Unclear Strategy?

Messaging consistency is the bedrock of credibility. By spent months demanding a fight only to complain about the timing of the venue, Pintard risks projecting a sense of strategic whiplash. This sudden shift suggests one of two things to the electorate:

Unreadiness: Despite the rhetoric, the FNM may still be grappling with internal divisions and simply wasn’t ready for the Prime Minister to actually call the bluff. Defensive Posturing: Realizing that the PLP is leading the polls as several independent polls have shown, the FNM may be trying to find a “moral” reason to delay a contest they are currently trailing in.

The Davis Counter-Narrative

The Prime Minister’s team has wasted no time in capitalizing on this contradiction. While Pintard talks about “stepping off the job,” Davis is framing the move as “stepping up to the people.” By calling the election now, Davis is effectively saying, “You asked for the chance to choose; here it is.”

For Michael Pintard, the “Early Election” grievance is a dangerous messaging path. In a campaign, you never want to look like the boxer who spent the weigh-in trash-talking, only to ask for a timeout the second the first bell rings.

As May 12th approaches, the FNM will need to move past the complaints about the calendar. If they continue to focus on when the election is happening rather than what they will do if they win, they may find that the Bahamian people have already moved on to the next chapter, with or without them.