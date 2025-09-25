Condolence Statement by Prime Minister Philip Davis on the Passing of Edworth “Eddie” Ford

Edworth “Eddie” Ford

STATEMENT: I was saddened to hear of the passing of Edworth “Eddie” Ford. His name has long been spoken with respect in our country, and for good reason.

Eddie was an athlete of rare ability. He could step onto a baseball diamond, a basketball court, a cricket pitch, or a softball field and make an immediate difference. He had a gift, but what set him apart was the way he matched that gift with discipline and drive. For many Bahamians who grew up watching him, Eddie represented the best of what sport can teach us — courage, focus, and the will to push beyond limits.

But Eddie’s life was never only about the games he played. He was admired just as much for the way he carried himself. He was humble in victory, respectful in competition, and always mindful of the young people watching him. When the time came to hang up his own uniform, he stayed close to the game, giving back as an umpire and guide for those who would come after him. In doing so, he passed on more than rules — he passed on values of fairness, respect, and love for community.

For me, Eddie’s story is part of our Bahamian story. He showed that greatness can come from our own neighborhoods, our own schools, our own fields. He proved that a boy from The Bahamas could stand tall in any arena. His legacy is not only in the records he set or the titles he earned, but in the generations of young athletes he inspired to believe that they, too, could rise.

On behalf of my wife Ann, the Government, and the people of The Bahamas, I extend condolences to Eddie’s family and loved ones. May they find strength in knowing that his life left an enduring mark on our nation.

May he rest in peace.