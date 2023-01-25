Disabled Community in Grand Bahama presented with care packages

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — The Royal Bahamas Police Force Grand Bahama and Northern Bahamas District joined forces with multi-government and non-government agencies to give back to the Disabled Community.

Representatives from the various agencies attended a special ceremony at the Gerald Bartlett Complex on Friday, January 20, 2023 in honour of members from the Disabled Community.

A special prayer was sent up for the honourees who were also given encouraging words from key partners of the give-back initiative, including representatives from the Grand Bahama Port Authority, the L.E.A.D Institute and Reach Out Ministries.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Theophilus Cunningham, officer in charge of Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas, said it is the moral obligation of the community to ensure that those in the Disabled Community are treated with love and equality.

He urged the public not see disability as a flaw or imperfection but a human condition and stressed the importance of spreading disability awareness and encouraging inclusion for all.

Senator Kirkland Russell congratulated ACP Cunningham for having the vision and thanked those partners who came together to make it a reality.

Each member from the Disabled Community gathered for the special ceremony was presented with a care package.