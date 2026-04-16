DPM Chester Cooper nominates for the Exuma and Ragged Island seat

DPM COOPER: A powerful and exciting day as I was officially nominated to once again serve the people of Exuma and Ragged Island.

I thank God for His grace, favor, and continued strength, and

I am truly grateful to my wife Cecillia, my family, and the people of these islands who continue to stand with me.

To the Exumians and Ragged Islanders who showed up and showed love, thank you.

This journey has always been about you, and that will never change.

Team Cooper never sleeps, is always working, always pushing, and always delivering for you.

It’s all gas, no brakes from here.

Let’s keep moving forward together.

#ChooseProgress #PLP