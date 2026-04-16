DAVIS: 570 NEW MARINES AND $100 MILLION INVESTMENT TO STRENGTHEN DEFENCE

NASSAU| The Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis, marking 45 years since the establishment and service of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), emphasized that the country has significantly strengthened its defence capabilities in recent years.

In his Facebook post, Davis highlighted that the government is investing in expanding both the human and technical resources of the force, with the aim of protecting territorial waters and strengthening border security. He noted that a significant expansion of personnel has been carried out since 2021.

“Since 2021, we have recruited 570 new marines, one of the largest expansions in RBDF history, who are protecting our waters and strengthening our borders,” Davis said.

The Prime Minister also pointed to substantial investments in equipment and fleet modernization to improve operational readiness.

“$100 million has been invested in the fleet, adding fast patrol boats and coastal radar so that our officers have the necessary tools,” he stated.

Davis also highlighted the role of young people, emphasizing their willingness to serve the country.

“Seeing the National Youth Guard cadets when I arrived made me proud. Young Bahamians ready to serve and be part of something bigger,” the Prime Minister said.

He expressed gratitude to all members of the Defence Force for their service to the nation, noting that the government continues to build on their long-term legacy.