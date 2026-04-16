NATIONAL LOTTERY WILL LEAVE 6,000 PEOPLE WITHOUT JOBS AND OPEN DOORS FOR CORRUPTION

PASTOR Lyall Bethel has accused the Free National Movement of defying the will of Bahamian voters with its proposal to introduce a national lottery, calling the move “a slap in the face”

EDITORIAL: As the election debate sharpens, the Free National Movement is trying to sell a national lottery as an easy source of money for education, sports, youth development and social intervention. However, that assurance does not answer the central question. In a small market like The Bahamas, what happens when the state inserts a new gaming product into a sector that already supports thousands of Bahamian jobs?

Experts have already warned that the proposal could leave 6,000 people unemployed, and that warning is not without foundation. Public figures tied to the sector have already placed total gaming employment at close to 6,000 people, while official figures published in 2024 showed 3,559 jobs in domestic gaming houses and 2,311 more in casinos, for a combined total of 5,870 across the wider gaming industry. That means the employment base potentially at stake is real and substantial, not rhetorical.

Job losses in this sector would not be abstract. They would hit working Bahamian households, including lower and middle-income families already living under cost-of-living pressure. Beyond the employment issue, Bahamian public debate has long carried another warning: gambling harms tend to fall hardest on poorer households, where even small losses are felt most severely. Expanding gambling while threatening existing jobs is therefore a double risk, not a development strategy.

The lottery plan also revives a question Bahamians have already answered once before. A national lottery was previously rejected at referendum, which means the FNM is not introducing a fresh national solution so much as reopening an issue voters have already turned down.

So we need to ask a question: where is the serious evidence that a new state-run lottery can enter this market without hurting existing operators, workers and families? Until the FNM can answer that clearly, Davis is on solid ground in treating the proposal as a gimmick rather than a serious national plan.