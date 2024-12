Hundreds attending the Chester Cooper Christmas Extravaganza at Regatta Park in Exuma.

EXUMA| Hundreds upon hundreds descended at the community park on Saturday 14th December 2024 as area MP Chester Cooper and Mrs Cooper delivered holiday goodies for the people.

The massive crowd had no end as hundreds of toys and gifts were given away to kids across the community at the Annual Christmas Extravaganza at Regatta Park in George Town, Exuma.

This was another powerful display support and confidence in DPM Cooper and his strong Team Cooper Cares.

DPM Chester Cooper and Mrs Cooper with young talented Exuma residents this weekend.