Mace thrower Shanendon Cartwright and Duane “Egregious” Sands already campaigning on National News – WELL, WHAT IS THIS?!

The Plot to remove Michael Pintard from FNM Leadership has begun! Tommy T wants Pintard GONE!

Shanendon Cartwright and Michael Pintard

NASSAU| Duane Sands looks as if he has sided with his cousin Tommy Turnquest to shop Shanendon Cartwright into the leadership post of the FNM after the pair were both at a prayer vigil this week.

Deputy Leader and mace throwing artist Cartwright and Duane “Egregious” Sands were out at a prayer vigil with the community this week, suggesting the country needs prayers. WELL, their collective call IS LIKE TWO THIEVES CALLING THE POLICE!

Both senior men in the FNM shared their comments live on national TV as if they were asking the country to pray for the FNM. The newscast never interviewed any of the pastors praying and that part of the report left us at BP confused. WHY WAS THE MEDIA EVEN THERE?! They couldn’t make it to the Davis Rally in St. Barnabas last Friday. So who did they get to follow Duane Sands and Shanendon Cartwright?

Anyway, last Sunday Tommy Turnquest hosted a big dinner meeting at his Baillou Hills estate to consider elevating Cartwright to the number one post inside the party.

Could it be that the party has lost all hope in Michael Pintard and even the lapdog media are testing a message of a Cartwright-Duane Sands team?

With all the talk of corruption, Toogie and BObo Pintard – with his murder for hire plot – will spell disaster for the FNM especially when new tapes are released as election draws near!

Anyway, all we can say is this: Cartwright could be facing the Junkanooman (police) early in the new year.

We ga report and let yinner decide!