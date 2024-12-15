Crowds gathered at the Cat Island and San Salvador holiday party for the children…

Children on Cat Island hosted to a Christmas Treat in New Bight.

PM Davis greeted the kids.

CAT ISLAND| Crowds flocked the New Bight Cat Island Park on Friday as the official Christmas party was underway for the community of Cat Islanders hosted by Urban Renewal and the RBPF.

Kids from around the island showed up in huge numbers to celebrate the the holidays. Appearing at the event and gift giving was area MP and Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis.

Santa Claus, The Grinch and a santa came in full costume to assist in the gift giving exercise.

The PM engaged with his supporters, presented gifts and encouraged young persons as scores of gifts and food were shared with the community.

The PM also flew to San Salvador and presented gifts to the children there.

Scenes in Cat Island.

Scenes in Cat Island.

PM Davis giving away prizes at the event.

Santa, The Grinch and a helper on hand to give away gifts.

SCENES FROM SAN SALVADOR