The Bahamas Strengthens Cybersecurity with National Cybersecurity StrategyLaunch and Multi-day Workshop

Sametria McKinney, CISSP, Director of the National Computer Incident Response Team of The Bahamas (CIRT-BS) and Kimberly Furnish, Chargé d’Affairs at the U.S. Embassy, Nassau, pictured together at the National Cybersecurity Strategy Workshop held from 3 to 6 December 2024, at the British Colonial Hotel in Nassau, The Bahamas.

NASSAU, The Bahamas—The country took a significant leap forward in safeguarding its digital infrastructure with the official launch of the National Cybersecurity Strategy (NCS) for The Bahamas.

The Cabinet-approved strategy outlines the plan for The Bahamas to fortify its cybersecurity framework amid the rising global threat of cyber attacks.

The launch of the NCS marked the beginning of the National Cybersecurity Strategy Workshop that took place from 3 to 6 December 2024, at the British Colonial Hotel in Nassau, The Bahamas.

The workshop acted as the second phase of the NCS lifecycle, bringing together local stakeholders and international partners with the support of the U.S. Embassy and the U.S. Department of State. The partners included representatives from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Research and Engineering (MITRE), along with government agencies, critical infrastructure providers, and private sector leaders, to collaborate on prioritising strategic objectives and developing an actionable implementation roadmap for the NCS.

Chargé d’Affairs Kimberly Furnish highlighted the United States’ commitment to international collaboration in the fight against cybercrime, emphasizing the importance of partnerships and shared responsibilities. She stated, “The United States has long supported a collaborative approach to combating cybercrime. That is why we’re pleased to galvanize support from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Research and Engineering (MITRE) to support such important efforts led by the CIRT-BS.”

She also affirmed The United States’ endorsement of digital solidarity, sharing, “Digital solidarity is when we stand together to combat bad actors in cyberspace. We are all vulnerable to bad actors, especially government-funded bad actors, who carry out these acts for either financial gain or to undermine world peace and security. We will continue to support Bahamian efforts to fight these bad actors, which includes the implementation of The Bahamas National Cybersecurity Strategy (NCS).”