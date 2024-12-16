Jomo Campbell and the PLP is throwing hams and turkeys while da FNM throwing the Mace…

NASSAU| Hon. Jomo Campbell and the Campbell Cares Team had the pleasure of spreading holiday cheers with our Drive-Thru Ham & Turkey Giveaway, distributing hundreds of festive hams and turkeys to families across the Centreville community.

This initiative brought joy and highlighted the importance of showing love and support to Constituents. Mr. Campbell personally stayed and served everyone until the very last vehicle passed through.

A true reflection of care and commitment to the Centreville Community. Special Thank You to our corporate partners Super Value and The Santa Claus Christmas Committee for their generous support to ensure this event was successful.