Dr Gail North-Saunders

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Dr. GAIL NORTH-Saunders today.

Dr Saunders was a scholar-in-residence at The University of The Bahamas and served for many years as the former director of the National Archives of The Bahamas.

She also served as director-general of heritage for the Bahamas Archives. She was author of several books, including Bahamian Society after Emancipation.

She was the wife of to the late attorney Dr Winston Saunders.

May her soul rest in peace.