Government House Receives Blessing and Re-Dedication as Restoration Nears Completion

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith hosted a Blessing and Re-Dedication Ceremony of Government House, Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023 as the project to restore and renovate the historical landmark is almost complete.

Anglican Bishop of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Rt. Reverend Laish Boyd officiated the Blessing and Re-Dedication.

According to Sir Cornelius, the landmark had seen no major form of restoration since the Great Hurricane of 1929.

In his reflections on the landmark’s return to its former splendour, the Governor General said the renovation of Government House was not only critical for persons working and residing on the premises, but for Bahamians across the country to feel a sense of pride.

“We want to see that Government House, which stands at the front door of our country, represents what I call the ‘best of The Bahamas’ and should not only impress our visitors, but also give Bahamians every reason to be proud of their state house,” he said.

In attendance were: Lady Smith, wife of the Governor General; Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis; the Hon. Mr. Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Minister of Works and Utilities the Hon. Alfred Sears; other cabinet ministers and officials. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

Prime Minister Davis speaks at blessing of Government House.